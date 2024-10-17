Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $435.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.67.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.55. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

