Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

