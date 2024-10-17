UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) and Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Critical Contrast

UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) and Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UBE and Ambu A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UBE alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66% Ambu A/S 8.55% 8.09% 6.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UBE and Ambu A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambu A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UBE and Ambu A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11 Ambu A/S $684.60 million 6.31 $24.09 million $0.20 91.85

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Ambu A/S. UBE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambu A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ambu A/S beats UBE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBE

(Get Free Report)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ambu A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.