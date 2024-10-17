Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

