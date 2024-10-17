Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,502 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,751 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 96,398 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,982,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

