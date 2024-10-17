Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Get Our Latest Report on HUN

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.