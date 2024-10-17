Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.