Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $123.87 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

