Tsfg LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,246,000 after buying an additional 222,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,717,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $243.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,736 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

