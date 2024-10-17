Tsfg LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,680,000 after buying an additional 472,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,654 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 264,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS opened at $71.18 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

