Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,156,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

