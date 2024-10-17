Trump Media & Technology Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 129,662 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 99,912 call options.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 15.5 %

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,417.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.