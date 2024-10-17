Trump Media & Technology Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 129,662 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 99,912 call options.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 15.5 %
NASDAQ:DJT opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
