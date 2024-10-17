Truist Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 17,166 put options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 10,728 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. 4,868,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,321. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

