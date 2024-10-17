Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.