Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lowered by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 311,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

