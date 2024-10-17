Truist Financial Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $93.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,440,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,915,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

