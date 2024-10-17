Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Trading Up 4.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $87.24 and last traded at $87.14. Approximately 100,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 156,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TFIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

