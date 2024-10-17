Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44.
About Trident Acquisitions
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
