Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 205902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Tremor International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.87 million, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

