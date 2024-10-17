TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.