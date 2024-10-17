Transform Wealth LLC Sells 814 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 209,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $154.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

