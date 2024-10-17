Transform Wealth LLC Sells 375 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

