Transform Wealth LLC Sells 135 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 402,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $182.46 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

