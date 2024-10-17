Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 886 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.26.

Netflix stock opened at $702.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $692.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

