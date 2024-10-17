Traders Purchase Large Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 99,744 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 544% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,494 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.