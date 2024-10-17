Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,563 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 14,750 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. Etsy has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

