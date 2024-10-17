Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 205,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $201.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

