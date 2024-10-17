Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 81 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CB opened at $293.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

