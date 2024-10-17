Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $248.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.55 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.