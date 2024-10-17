Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,436.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 19th, Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 1,854,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

