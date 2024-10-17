Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.44 and traded as high as $30.50. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 4,934 shares changing hands.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $246.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,314.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

