Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,979,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,506,222.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $30,221.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

Tile Shop Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

