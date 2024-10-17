Thunder Brawl Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03007033 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,417,305.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

