Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.22 Million

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $237.74 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,647.14 or 1.00010086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013442 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000919 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00064315 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02395487 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $8,719,213.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.