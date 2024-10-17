Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $422.33 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00041500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,714,797,207 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

