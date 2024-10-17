The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Reduced by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 34.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 19.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

