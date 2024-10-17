The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.17.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $389.42 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $392.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

