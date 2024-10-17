The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $256.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average of $223.57. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $149.14 and a one year high of $260.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.19.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.