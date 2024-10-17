The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.