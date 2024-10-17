The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

