The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Barclays

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.78. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,442,555. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $12,548,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.