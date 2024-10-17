The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $184.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

