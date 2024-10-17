The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $59.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $59.59 on Monday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 59.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $4,354,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $3,881,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $10,194,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

