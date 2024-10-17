The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

