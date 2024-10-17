The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.