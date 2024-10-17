The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE GUT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 342,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.