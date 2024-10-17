The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 88,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,157. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,315,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,136,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,410,978 over the last three months.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

