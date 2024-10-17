The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 24th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GDV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,131,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,315,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,315,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,136,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,410,978.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.