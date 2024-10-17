The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

