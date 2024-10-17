The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $47.00 at Evercore ISI

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,427,317 shares in the company, valued at $368,188,563.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,609,335 shares of company stock valued at $50,141,281 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Tobam acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.