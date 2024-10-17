The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.19. The stock had a trading volume of 117,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49. Allstate has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

